Angola: General State Budget 2024 Will Be Discussed in General On the 14th of November

Luanda — The Proposal for the General State Budget for the 2024 financial year will be discussed and voted on in general at the next Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly (AN), scheduled for the 14th of this month.

The information was advanced Thursday, in Luanda, by the first secretary of the AN, Manuel Lopes Dembo, at the end of the Conference of Presidents of the Parliamentary Groups, chaired by the president of the legislative body, Carolina Cerqueira.

The parliamentary groups, in accordance with the Rules of Procedure, will present their political statements on this occasion.

The General State Budget proposal for 2024, which foresees a salary increase in the public sector of around 5 percent, includes estimated revenues of 24 billion Kwanzas and expenses set at the same amount.

The economic projections for the next financial year were calculated based on an average price per barrel of oil of USD 65.00 and an average daily oil production of 1 million and sixty thousand barrels.

The Minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa recently revealed that the preparation of the General State Budget proposal for 2024 responded to "a mix of realism and conservatism" and more capacity to address the challenges" still necessary even in the social area.

According to Vera Daves, the proposal also increases the Ministry of Agriculture's budget by 80 percent, as a strong sign of its commitment to agribusiness and food security.

Vera Daves de Sousa highlighted that the Government forecasts growth of 2.8 percent in 2024, essentially anchored by the non-oil sector, which is expected to grow 4.6 percent and a decrease in the oil sector with 2.6 percent.

Regarding the fiscal balance, the Executive predicts a surplus of 0.02 percent, around 17.5 billion kwanzas, seeking throughout the 2024 financial year to create a combination of internal and external sources of financing.

Therefore, she foresees that the internal market should be the preferred one, "without prejudice to the financing lines that are already contracted and the new disbursements of these lines are interpreted as revenues from external financing".

The specialized committees of the National Assembly today assessed, discussed and voted on the Joint Opinion Report, in general, on the Proposed Law on the General State Budget for the 2024 financial year.

The General State Budget is the main instrument of the Angolan State's economic and financial policy which, expressed in terms of values, for a defined period, demonstrates the action plan to be carried out and determines the sources of financing. DC/VIC/TED/DOJ