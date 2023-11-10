Uganda: NRM's Kigongo Issues a Stern Warning to Local Leaders Facilitating Land-Grabbing

The First Vice National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Moses Kigongo has emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to combat land grabbing, a detrimental practice affecting numerous communities in the central region.

Vice Chairman Kigongo, joined by Rosemary Seninde, the NRM Director of Mobilization, made this declaration on Wednesday in Maddu town council, Gomba district, where they participated as honoured guests in an NRM mobilization event organized by local supporters.

Kigongo stressed that the government cannot stand idly by while Ugandans are dispossessed of their land, and forced into becoming refugees in their own country due to the actions of unscrupulous individuals.

He called upon the Resident District Commissioners (RDC) to employ all available means to protect residents and their property, stating unequivocally, "No one has the right to destroy people's farms."

He cautioned village council leaders to refrain from abusing their positions, warning, "Some village chairpersons are enticed into signing documents they don't comprehend merely for the sake of kickbacks from land grabbers. This is unjust and must cease."

Kigongo, an NRM historical figure, also admonished mobilizers to steer clear of internal conflicts and intrigue, as these can hinder the party's grassroots activities.

"In the NRM, no one holds more importance than another; we are all equals and must collaborate to secure victory for the party," Kigongo affirmed.

Seninde commended the NRM mobilizers operating under the banner of 'NRM checkers for their dedication in mobilizing support for the NRM and monitoring service delivery in government institutions, such as schools and hospitals, often at the cost of their time and resources.

"My primary responsibility is to foster NRM support nationwide. It heartens me to see well-wishers ready to join this cause," Seninde said.

She acknowledged the challenges in service delivery but assured that the NRM leadership is steadfast in fulfilling its manifesto before the upcoming elections.

"Kindly exercise patience with the government as they progressively fulfil their promises," Seninde urged.

Seninde also disclosed that President Museveni has extended support to the people through initiatives like the Parish development model and emyooga, aimed at alleviating household poverty.

"What remains is for your local leaders to expedite the implementation of these programs, enabling people to access this support," Seninde said.