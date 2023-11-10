Rwanda: Angolan Chef on Showcasing Country's Gastronomy in Rwanda

A culinary sensation is taking place as Angolan chef Manuel Joaquim takes center stage to showcase the incredible diversity and flavors of Angolan cuisine. Chef Joaquim who has been doing culinary in Rwanda for the past four years, arrived in Kigali with a dream to share the rich gastronomic heritage of Angola.

For a week-long celebration coinciding with Angola's Independence Day, Manuel's mission goes beyond simply celebrating Angolan culture. It's about building bridges, fostering cultural exchange and introducing Angolan cuisine to Rwandans.

Talking to The New Times, the chef said that Angola's gastronomy is incredibly rich, thanks to the abundant natural resources in their country. "We have a wide variety of ingredients and flavors that we are eager to share with Rwandans and other nationalities within the country, as a way of showcasing the culinary treasures of Angola.

One of the key objectives of Chef Manuel's initiative is to create a cultural exchange between the two countries, allowing Rwandans to experience the unique flavors of Angola and vice versa. As an Angolan, Chef Manuel recognizes the profound responsibility that comes with representing his country.

"This is a positive step that comes with a lot of responsibilities because I am not just presenting myself but my country as well. I take immense pride in introducing Angolan cuisine to Rwanda, and I hope this will boost a lasting culinary relationship between our two nations," he said.

Chef Manuel has been wowing the people of Kigali with unique and vibrant flavors of his homeland.

For the Angolan community living in Rwanda, this week has held a special place in their hearts as it's an opportunity to celebrate their country's independence while savoring the traditional dishes that remind them of home. The event inviting all foodies kicked off on November 5 and run until November 11.

From hearty stews to seafood delicacies, the Angolan kitchen offers a wide array of dishes that reflect the nation's history and cultural diversity. During this special week, Chef Manuel has been serving up dishes such as 'Canja de Galinha' (chicken soap), 'Cangica', 'Costela de porco grelhado' (grilled pork), and 'Churrasco do quintal' (grilled chicken).

Chef Manuel expressed his admiration for the Rwandan culinary diversity which he admired coming to the country. Kigalians and others from different countries enjoyed the food, and this initiative is an excellent platform for cultural exchange. He hopes for more collaborations and events like this in the future.