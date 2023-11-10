Rwanda: Kigali's TIME100 Impact Awards Africa Honorees Revealed

In anticipation of the TIME100 Impact Awards Africa, set to take place at the Kigali Convention Center on November 17, TIME, a renowned American news magazine headquartered in New York City, has unveiled the honorees for the inaugural awards.

These individuals will be recognized as global leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries and the world forward.

Meet the honorees

The honorees include actress, playwright, and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Danai Gurira; author, actress, and social justice humanitarian Ashley Judd; Kennedy Odede, founder and CEO of Shining Hope for Communities; Sherrie Silver, a choreographer and founder of the Sherrie Silver Foundation, who also serves as the United Nations' IFAD Advocate for Rural Youth; Former President of the Republic of Liberia and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; and Fred Swaniker, the founder and CEO of the African Leadership Group.

The TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa is presented by the founding partner, Visit Rwanda, with support from Kigali International Financial Centre and RwandAir.

The summit will gather prominent figures from the TIME100 community and beyond. Through engaging on-stage discussions, they will delve into solutions for pressing global issues, offering both regional and global perspectives. The aim is to inspire collective action toward building a brighter future.

The event will feature a lineup of speakers, including InstaDeep CEO Karim Beguir, Aya Chebbi, Former African Union Envoy on Youth, Kate Kallot, founder and CEO of Amini, and UN Climate Change High Level Champions Special Advisor Bogolo Kenewendo, among others.

TIME100 Impact Award honorees Danai Gurira, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and Fred Swaniker will also participate as panelists.

Following the TIME100 Summit Africa, TIME will host an invitation-only gala event. This exclusive gathering will include appearances by all six Impact Award honorees, as well as actor and host Bonang Matheba, alongside other global leaders, visionaries, and members of the TIME100 community.

The evening event promises to be a memorable occasion, featuring a special dance performance choreographed by honoree Sherrie Silver.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural class of 2023 TIME100 Impact Awards Africa honorees for their remarkable accomplishments," said TIME Chief Executive Jessica Sibley. "TIME is excited to bring the Impact Awards to Rwanda for the first time with the support of our partners at Visit Rwanda."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs highlighted TIME's commitment to celebrating individuals who are making a positive impact on the world.

"We are excited to join with this outstanding group of leaders and welcome them to our global TIME100 community," Jacobs said.

About TIME

With over a century of history, TIME is a global media brand that reaches an extensive audience exceeding 120 million worldwide through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. Renowned for its unrivaled access to the world's most influential figures and a reputation for trust among consumers and partners, TIME's mission is to share the essential stories of individuals and ideas that shape and enhance our world.

TIME's expansive portfolio includes TIME Studios, an Emmy Award-winning film and television division; a dynamic live events business based on the influential TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises; TIME for Kids, a trusted source for news literacy and educational resources for young readers; the acclaimed branded content studio Red Border Studios; a leading web3 division; the website-building platform TIME Sites; TIME CO2, focused on sustainability and climate action; and TIME Stamped, an innovative e-commerce and content platform, among other ventures.