Ethiopia: Evacuation of Ethiopians Underway in Sudan

Addis Ababa — : Following the situation in Sudan, the government of Ethiopia is working to evacuate Ethiopians who are unable to leave the war zone for various reasons.

On Friday, November 03, 2023, the national task force that is coordinating this evacuation brought four busloads of returnees from Khartoum through Matema.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the national task force is providing the necessary support until the returnees reunite with their families.

Previously, more than 34,700 citizens have left the war zone and returned to Ethiopia.