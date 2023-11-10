Rwanda: How Mining Sector is Haunted By Illegal Miners, Cassiterite Dealers - Kayonza

Last week, a gang of robbers armed with traditional weapons raided a cassiterite mine, leaving two miners injured at the Rusave mining company in the Rwinkwavu sector, Kayonza district.

Rwinkwavu is known for its mining activities, boasting valuable minerals such as cassiterite and wolfram. In the area, several businesses are connected to mining, with many operating legally. However, there is a significant presence of illegal miners who always resort to unlawful practices, including robbery.

"It was around 3 pm on Thursday last week. We were sorting the minerals, preparing to finish our day when the gang attacked us. There were approximately 10 to 15 armed men wielding traditional tools like pangas and forked hand hoes," recounts Steven Bambanze, a mine worker.

The gang demanded that the miners surrender all the minerals they had. When the miners resisted, a violent altercation ensued. Bambanze shares his experience, saying, "They struck me on the head with a forked hoe and broke my arm."

The robbers successfully stole 18 kilograms of cassiterite ore from the mine and escaped. This incident is just one example of the rampant unlawful activities in the area, with gangs involved in frequent thefts.

"We share the produce with illegal miners who sneak in at night. I'm supposed to supply 12 tonnes of cassiterite, but I can only manage to obtain 8. The rest is illegally mined and taken by these trespassers during the night," says Thamali Mukayiririza, a subcontractor overseeing Rusave company.

It is suspected that these illegal miners were involved in the robbery. Bizimana, one of the miners injured during the attack, points out.

"The illegal miners' gang consists of neighbors, friends, and former employees of the Wolfram Mining and Processing Company. They have organized into a syndicate and collaborate with wealthy individuals who purchase these minerals on the black market, calling themselves 'Delta Force."

Bizimana is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries and expresses his shock, saying, "I know one of those who attacked me, and he knows me. I never expected him to be involved in such criminal activities. We expose them, they get arrested, and they are taken to Rukara Transit Centre, but after a few days, they are released. We do not know why."

Illegal mining activities have plagued Rwinkwavu for years. According to statistics from the Wolfram Mining Company, they have reported 147 cases of illegal mining in the previous seven months, from March to October this year. Out of these, 85 were taken to the Rukara Transit Center, 46 were released, and 16 are still under investigation. The figures do not account for the illegal miners who go unnoticed.

The ongoing illegal mining activities are not only disrupting the legitimate mining operations in the area but also pose a serious environmental threat. The miners often use dangerous methods and abandon waste material in the pits, which can contaminate water sources and harm the surrounding environment.Aristarque Murara, the coordinator at Wolfram Mining and Processing Limited, emphasizes the necessity for stricter penalties against illegal mining activities, saying that the current penalties are simply not sufficient to deter these individuals from engaging in such illegal practices.

"Minerals are worth a lot of money; knowing that the consequences are not severe enough to deter their illegal activities, black market mineral dealers who disguise themselves as innocent shopkeepers exploit this situation. In a recent operation, a dealer was convicted and served a two-month sentence for possessing 700 kilograms of illicit minerals," he said.

With a network of connections to buyers from Kigali and other locations, easy access to the mineral black market in Rwinkwavu is a growing concern, fueling illegal mining in the area. This has adverse effects on the environment and jeopardizes the safety of mining operations, according to the official.

Speaking to The New Times, Kayonza District Vice Mayor in Charge of Economic Development, Hope Munganyika, expressed her concerns about the escalating illegal mining activities in the area. She emphasized the need for stronger regulations and law enforcement to crack down on illegal miners, with the support of senators advocating for these measures. She advised legitimate mining operators to enhance security at their mine galleries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Legal Affairs Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We urge illegal miners to seek employment with mining companies instead of engaging in illegal activities. By working for legitimate mining operators, they can contribute to the local economy and ensure their safety and well-being," she noted.

"Additionally, we encourage mining operators to bolster their security and hire armed guards. Our district mining task force conducts inspections to dismantle the networks of black-market dealers."

Cassiterite is mined on more than 2,000 hectares in three sectors in Kayonza district, including Rwinkwavu, Rukara, and Mwili. Over 800 workers make a living by working in these mines.

According to Article 54 of the law about undertaking mining or quarry operations without a license, any person who undertakes mineral or quarry exploitation, extraction, processing, or trading without a license commits a crime. He or she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 2 months and not more than 6 months and a fine of not less than one million but not more than Rwf 5 million, or only one of these penalties.