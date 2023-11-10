Ethiopia Takes Lead in Coffee Expertise

The launching of a coffee training program is instrumental to fill the knowledge gap and nurture specialized skills thereby positioning Ethiopia as a leader in the commodity's expertise, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority (ECTA) said.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, ECTA Public Relations and Communication Director Sahlemariam Gebremedhn stated that the program not only benefits local experts but also equips aspiring coffee specialists from other African countries. The program is believed to contribute to enhancing coffee quality, reduce waste, and elevate the overall capacity of the sector.

The authority has been building additional coffee quality and certification centers in Jimma and Hawassa since last Ethiopian fiscal year and has been hugely engaged in expanding the service beyond Addis Ababa and Dre Dawa. This expansion will continue to more regional states in a bid to ensure access to essential services.

The director indicated technological advancements have also revolutionized the industry, particularly in combating illegal coffee trade practices. Accordingly, the government has implemented enhanced software and network systems to track coffee from source to its destination, ensure strict control, and prevent illegal practices.

"This comprehensive approach has significantly curbed illicit smuggling of coffee. Also, government institutions, universities, states, and non-governmental organizations have been partnered to support farmers in adopting modern coffee production practices and fostering sustainable growth."

Sahlemariam further noted that establishing closer collaboration with research centers and academic institutions is crucial to guarantee the highest quality coffee production. Joint efforts are also underway to enhance coffee quality, to provide improved coffee varieties to farmers and address marketing challenges.

As the manifestation of the above, Dilla University has prepared an online education program to equip industry participants with essential knowledge on foreign marketing, coffee quality, and related topics.

The coffee industry's remarkable progress is a testament to Ethiopia's dedication to excellence, innovation, and environmental stewardship. Through training, technology, and conservation initiatives, the country is poised to become a global leader in the coffee market, setting a shining example for the rest of the world, he remarked.