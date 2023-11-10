Angola: MPLA and Swapo Strengthen Ties

9 November 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Delegations from AngoLA's ruling MPLA party and its Namibian counterpart SWAPO met this Wednesday, in the Namibian city of Windhoek, with a view to strengthening and strengthening ties between the two political organisations that govern their respective countries.

According to a press release, the teams were led by the secretary of the MPLA for organization and social integration, Gonçalves Muandumba, and by the general secretary of SWAPO, Sophia Shaningwa.

At the center of the conversation were issues linked to strengthening relations of friendship and brotherhood, exchange of experience, general elections in 2027 in Angola and in 2024 in Namibia.

Also worthy of mention were the revitalization of both party structures, economic development in the implementation of policies to create jobs for both peoples, the importance of transmitting and teaching young people who will replace the leaders about the ideologies and history of the two parties.

Gonçalves Muandumba and Sophia Shaningwa also spoke about rapprochement and dialogue with communities, as well as party policies implementation and exchange in Southern Africa.

They reaffirmed the maxim that the most important thing remains and always will be to solve people's problems.

The two traditional parties have cooperated since the liberation struggle of both peoples.

