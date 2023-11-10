Angola and DR Congo Seek Opportunities for Sustainable Growth

9 November 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The search for opportunities for sustainable growth and the strengthening of bilateral relations will be the centre of the second Angola/DRC Economic Forum, to be held on 13-14 this month in Luanda, said Thursday in Luanda the national director for Integration and International Economic Cooperation (DNICEI), Jerónimo Pongolola.

Speaking at the usual briefing of the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), Jerónimo Pongolola emphasised that the forum will have as theme "economic partnerships for mutual growth", reflecting the commitment of the two nations to seek opportunities for sustainable growth and mutual benefits.

He explained that the forum demonstrates the two nations' commitment to promoting economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties, and that it is in the plan the drafting of a comprehensive action plan for common economic and trade issues, as well as to publicise the measures and reforms implemented by the governments of the two countries.

Jerónimo Pongolola said that the event would be attended by members of the governments of both countries, representatives of public institutes, banking institutions, national and foreign investors and private sector entrepreneurs.

He said that the forum would be an opportunity to discuss economic cooperation between Angola and the DRC, the situation regarding the movement of people and goods across the common border, as well as the business environment and investment promotion.

The 2nd edition of the Angola - DRC Economic Forum will be attended by more than 200 businesspeople from Angola and the DRC.

Angola and the DRC share a common border of 2,511 kilometres. The two nations make up a market of more than 140 million consumers and Angola offers the DRC access to the Atlantic Ocean through the Lobito Corridor.

HEM/AC/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.