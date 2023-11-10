Angola: TAAG Aircraft Lands At Agostinho Neto Airport

Luanda — Angola airlines TAAG Flight 777 - 300 TEK landed Friday at Luanda Dr. António Agostinho Neto airport marking the beginning of the inauguration ceremony of the infrastructure.

On board the aircraft, whose journey lasted approximately 13 minutes, there were managers and public figures, traditional authorities, government officials among other guests.

After landing, the aircraft underwent a baptism ritual, in the presence of the President of the Republic João Lourenço, and other government officials.

The airport enters into operation in phases, with the first stage reserved for cargo services until February 2024, while the second phase begins in February 2024, with domestic flights and the start of international flight in June.

The new airport infrastructure occupies an area of 1,324 hectares, with capacity to receive 15 million passengers and a cargo volume of 130,000 tons per year.

With two double runways, the airport is prepared to receive aircraft of the B747 and A380 type; the latter considered the largest commercial aircraft nowadays, among others.

The south runway (the largest), which is 4,000 meters and 60 meters wide, received in June 2022, the first TAAG's experimental flight of a Boeing 777 aircraft.

The new Dr. António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN) has two runways and is located in the urban district of Bom Jesus, in the country's capital.DC/VM /CF/AMP