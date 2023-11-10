Malawi Needs Political Commitment to Achieve SDGs

African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) Board Chairperson Dr Elizabeth Lule has emphasized the need for political commitment from the government in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Lule made the remarks during a dinner organized to celebrate 10 years of AFIDEP's excellence on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

Apart from political will, she said, there is a need for leadership, multi-sectoral approaches for a common vision, good policies that are evidence based, data as well as engaging Civil Society, private sector to help do the work.

"This can be achieved if all collaborate. Malawi has done it before. It has made progress by putting different solutions in place," she said.

On population growth, Lule said Malawi needs to invest in Demographic dividend by educating young people as the country has a youthful population.

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza commended AFIDEP for championing the implementation of SDGs with evidence based research and solutions.

"We need such organizations in the country to help in achieving the aspirations of both the nation as well as international goals," she said.

Sendeza added that there are so many areas like gender, population, maternal and neonatal health and youths which AFIDEP is helping the government in evidence based research, data and policy direction.

AFIDEP Executive Director, Dr Eliya Zulu said Malawi needs to do more in reducing teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

"This can be done if the country increases its promotion in family planning and contraceptives," he said.

Zulu said Malawi need to refocus more on family planning programs and sexual education focusing on young people to reduce teenage pregnancies.