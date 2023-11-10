Ethiopia's Ambassador to U.S. Discusses With Senator Mike Rounds

10 November 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Ambassador to the US Sileshi Bekele held discussion with Sen. Mike Rounds on way to further promote the relationship between Ethiopia and the United States to strategic partner's level.

"We have discussed US-Ethiopia relation, AGOA and trade, implementation of Pretoria peace agreement and humanitarian support," ambassador Sileshi twitted.

Ethiopia-USA diplomatic relation was established 120 years ago, useful economic relationship such as in aviation industry, coffee, textile trades are expanding, he said.

Ambassador Sileshi added that hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian diaspora live in USA and now it is timely to promote the relationship to strategic partners level. Congress may support such endeavors.

