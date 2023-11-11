South Africa: Sensational South African Musicians Tyla, Musa Nominated For Grammy Awards 2024

11 November 2023
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — South African stars Tyla and Musa Keys have both been nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, for the Grammy Awards 2024, Eyewitness News reports.

The 21-year-old Tyla's viral hit, ‘Water’ made waves internationally and 23-year-old Musa Keys has been recognised for his contribution to Nigerian star singer Davido’s track, ‘Unavailable’.

Tyla's hit song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first solo song by a South African musician to appear on the chart since jazz legend Hugh Masekela's Grazing in the Grass 55 years ago.

