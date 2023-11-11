Rwanda: Peacekeeping - Rwanda Rotates Police Contingent in Central African Republic

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Friday, November 10, completed the rotation of its Formed Police Unit Three (FPU3-1) contingent serving under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The maiden Rwanda FPU3-1 contingent of 180 officers deployed in November 2022 in Bangassou, about 725 kilometres from the capital Bangui, arrived home Friday evening, under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Desire Kanyamagare, after a successful one year tour-of-duty.

It was replaced by Rwanda FPU3-2 commanded by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Methode Munyaneza, which left Kigali earlier in the morning.

Commissioner of Police (CP) William Kayitare oversaw the rotation of the contingents on behalf of RNP leadership, at Kigali International Airport.

While welcoming the replaced contingent, he thanked them for representing their country ably with pride, passion and professionalism.

Kanyamagare said that their successful peace support operations were largely guided by the pre-deployment training, leadership guidance, discipline and the urge to maintain the good Rwandan image.

"Besides the physical peacekeeping mandate to the people of Bangassou, we also engaged in human security activities such as Umuganda, planting trees to protect the environment, free medical outreach programmes, among others," Kanyamagare said.

Rwanda maintains four Police contingents in CAR; three FPUs and a Protection Support Unit (PSU) with the combined total strength of 640 officers.

Rwanda FPU-1 and PSU operates in Bangui while FPU-2 is deployed in Kaga-Bandoro, some 300 kilometres from the capital.

The PSU is largely charged with ensuring protection for high profile government and UN officials, including the Prime Minister, President of National Assembly, Minister of State in charge of Justice, and MINUSCA Head of Police component, among others.