South Africa: Pirates Win Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates edged Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday to claim Soweto Derby bragging rights.

Evidence Makgopa made the difference 20 minutes into the match after connecting a Bandile Shandu feed.

It was a second straight victory for Pirates following their midweek victory over Sekhukhune United and they are now seventh on the table.

After being criticised for being inconsistent in recent games, the Buccaneers rose where it matters the most with a victory over their traditional rivals.

Following Saturday's result, Chiefs are now eighth on the standings as caretaker coach Cavin Johnson recorded his second defeat while in charge of Amakhosi.

Johnson started Itumeleng Khune ahead of Brandon Petersen as he also welcomed back Sibongoseni Mthethwa from suspension.

His Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro benched centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi as he opted to start Olisa Ndah.

Melusi Buthelezi started in goal in the absence of the injured Sipho Chaine.

After a slow start to the match with few chances coming, Makgopa separated the two sides when he turned in Shandi's cross at the first attempt.

Chiefs did little to strike back after the Buccaneers' lead.

However, Amakhosi almost equalised in the 66th minute when Edson Castillo hit the upright.

Pirates almost increased their lead with nine minutes to go when Khune impressively saved Patrick Maswanganyi's effort.

From then, Chiefs never did anything to trouble their rivals who held on to the slim lead.