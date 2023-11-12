Africa: Endeavoring to Make Ethiopia Africa's AI Giant

opinion

In the era of science and technology when the transaction of the whole world highly relies on innovation and employing state-of-the-art know-how, fostering the accessibility of Artificial intelligence (AI), which is a wide-ranging tool enabling people to rethink how they integrate information, analyze data, and use the resulting insights to improve decision making, is an incomparable stride.

True, AI is transforming every walk of life across the globe. Ethiopia is not exceptional in this regard as it has been capitalizing on AI's application across a variety of sectors with a view to addressing issues in its development, and offering recommendations for getting the most out of the scheme protecting, of course, important human values.

As part of the national endeavor to make Ethiopia Africa's AI gargantuan, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) of late inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center aiming at making Ethiopia Africa's AI jumbo.

The center is strongly believed to provide the agriculture, education, health and public security sectors with AI service. The Artificial Intelligence devices have currently started delivering services in identifying breast cancer and brain tumor in the health sector, for instance.

If the country has arduously working on the area, the Artificial Intelligence Center will be a site for development of functional and problem solving technological innovations.

Unequivocally, as Artificial Intelligence can be an engine of productivity and economic growth, the government is taking great strides to balance the macro-economic environment through the introduction of technology.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, and specific applications of AI include expert systems, natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition and machine vision.

It has been well attested that Artificial intelligence makes things possible for machines to learn from experience, adjust to new inputs and perform human-like tasks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the basis for mimicking human intelligence processes through the creation and application of algorithms built into a dynamic computing environment. In simple terms, AI is trying to make computers think and act like humans.

Artificial intelligence forms the basis for all computer learning and is the future of all complex decision making. Computers are extremely efficient at calculating these combinations and permutations to arrive at the best decision.

AI reduces errors, increasing the chances of accuracy and level of precision. Intelligent machines make precise decisions based on the past information they accumulate over time, implementing specific algorithms.

Intelligent machines can make decisions faster compared to humans. You might question the machine's decisions! But as discussed earlier, it makes decisions without any emotions and biased views. This ensures result-oriented decision-making.

AI has enormous potential for creating the world a better place. Human needs will always be as important as they were in the past; it will be up to them to ensure that AI does not go out of control. The user demands have significantly risen, and not having AI tech in place will only lead to outdated technologies and business failure. This calls for the need to implement advanced technologies and AI literacy to prosper in the competition.

Ethiopia is now well capitalizing on having the first-ever Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence center shouldering the ambition stating Artificial Intelligence for All. As learned from the Artificial Intelligence Center, AI would play pivotal role in identifying the major bottlenecks in various sectors of the country and suggesting technological solutions.

Though artificial intelligence is a new phenomenon in Ethiopia, the country has been registering commendable achievements that would help it accelerate its economy, technological innovation, knowledge transfer and other related developmental moves.

Unequivocally, it is important for Ethiopia to draw best experiences and knowhow from highly reputable innovation like Huawei as it is a leading technology in artificial intelligence that would give the necessary support to Ethiopia in its artificial intelligence development and remarkable change aspects in the AI arena.

If the country ids to bring about real change and meaningful technological intervention, it must think of its all rounded artificial intelligence engineers who are eager to learn from renowned innovations such as Huawei Cloud Business platform via utilizing the resources at hand in a bid to foster fast development of artificial intelligence thereby making real difference in all aspects. Such eagerness to draw indispensable know how help the nation have what are the viable means to integrate the market models in the area and cooperate with various globally renewed companies and innovation centers.