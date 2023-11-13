Zimbabwe: Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Gemma Griffiths Rule the Roost At African Entertainment Awards U.S.

Top Zimbabwean artists, Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Gemma Griffiths garnered international recognition over the weekend for their exploits in African music.

The trio was honoured at a colourful African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) ceremony held over the weekend.

Wallace Chirimuko, better known as Winky D scooped the best reggae/ dancehall artist accolade at the event.

Winky D shrugged aside veterans Buju Banton, Shatta Wale, Paroranking and Shensea among a plethora of top Dancehall artists.

The international recognition comes as Winky D's music is receiving blackout on State media owing to its powerful lyrics that castigates corruption.

The dancehall kingpin's international footprint continues as this year featured on Bob Marley tribute and Black Hero albums.

Winky D in a statement paid homage to his legion of followers.

"I will forever go beyond grateful and humbled to have earned the unwavering support and love for my music from my brothers and sisters in music. You will remain the driving force behind anything that graces my way musically. I find no words to express how much it means to me to have such a loyal music base."

"Your votes in appreciation and gratitude forever touch my heart and inspire me to continue creating music that I'm consonant to how you sense and perceive the world around you. I am honored to have been given the opportunity to connect with your souls through my music."

"You are the reason I do what I do, and I am forever grateful for your humbling pure love and support. Thank you for always being a part of this musical journey. I devote my life to creating music that speaks to your inner beings and and souls," said Winky D

Jah Prayzah won best male artist in East, South and North Africa beating heavyweights Diamond Platinumz, Focalistic and Harmonize.

Gemma also took a stake at the AEAUSA scooping best female artist in East, South and North Africa.

AEAUSA celebrates, supports and uplift African Entertainment also encompassing global talent.