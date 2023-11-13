Kenya: Gachagua to Convene Fresh Talks on Meru After Failed Reconciliation Bid

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised to convene a fresh round of talks with Meru county leaders after a failed attempt to reconcile Governor Kawira Mwangaza with lawmakers from the region.

Gachagua's efforts to reconcile Meru county leaders barely comes just four days after Governor Mwangaza survived her second impeachment trial before the Senate.

While attending a church service in Dallas, Embu County, on Sunday, Gachagua said the meeting is aimed at resolving and finally ending the leadership wrangles witnessed in the county between Governor Mwangaza, area Members of Parliament and Members of the County Assembly.

"There were troubles in Meru which were determined by the Senate. I had earlier engaged in a meeting with the leaders and peace was found that only lasted for a year," he observed.

"I will now call the Governor, the Mps and the MCAs to reconcile them again. That is my work!" Gachagua asserted.

The Deputy President called for leaders to be united in order to work closely with the Kenya Kwanza administration and deliver development projects to Kenyans.

"Even in Kericho County there were wrangles between the Governor and the MCAs but I reconciled them and peace was found," Gachagua stated, claiming credit for ending a battle among county leaders.

Governor Mwangaza survived the second impeachment after Senators acquitted her of seven charges brought up against her by the Meru County Assembly.

The Deputy President had announced that he and President William Ruto will keep off the protracted leadership conflicts in Meru county during Mwangaza's second impeachment attempt stating that it was up to the Governor to resolve issues with his deputy and the MCAs