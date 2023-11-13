South Africa: Foster Taking Mental Health Break

Burnley FC's South African striker, Lyle Foster, is taking an indefinite break from professional football to focus on his mental health, as announced by the club.

This development emerges amidst the 23-year-old's struggle with mental health issues since his transition to European football.

Foster, a crucial figure in Burnley's lineup, has openly discussed his mental health challenges, which have been a concern since leaving Orlando Pirates in South Africa for Monaco in 2019.

His career in Europe has been marked by a lack of stability, involving multiple transfers and loans across clubs in Belgium and Portugal.

Burnley, expressing strong support for Foster, stated that he is receiving care from specialists to aid in his recovery.

The club emphasised respecting Foster's privacy and promised to provide all necessary support during this period.

After a successful stint with Westerlo in Belgium, where he scored eight goals, he joined Burnley, coached by Vincent Kompany.

His performance in the Premier League has been notable, contributing three goals and two assists in eight games.

Despite his on-field success, Foster's mental well-being has taken priority, with Burnley affirming their commitment to his health over football considerations.

Kompany highlighted the club's prompt response to Foster's needs, ensuring he has access to professional mental health support.

Foster's candidness about his mental health struggles reflects a growing openness in the sports world, where athletes like Michael Phelps and Naomi Osaka have also shared their experiences.