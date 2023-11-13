Kenya Airports Authority Promises Optimized Power Backup at JKIA By December 12

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has promised to complete the synchronization of power back up supply at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and other key facilities by December 12.

KAA made the commitment on Saturday even as the agency revealed that the power outage that hit most of the country last night, including JKIA, was resolved within 20 minutes.

"At approximately 8PM today, JKIA experienced a disruption in power supply due to an outage from the national grid. The airport's backup generators were activated, with full restoration of power occurring within 8 - 20 minutes," KAA stated.

The authority added that the synchronization is anchored on preparedness for instant backup support in the event of any power interruption going into the future.

Saturday night's outage marker the second time in months JKIA had been plunged into darkness even as Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen remained silent amid backlash from a section of Kenyans.

Murkomen announced wide ranging measures in August when a similar incident was reported, sending KAA's top manager home for failing to act to avert a prolonged outage.

"I am really sorry for what has happened at JKIA with the blackout. There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness," he said at the time.

Then KAA Managing Director Alex Gitari was blamed for the outage that stranded passengers for more than two hours.

Kenya Power is yet to state the cause of Saturday night's outage.