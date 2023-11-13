Kenya: KMPDC Closes 75 Health Facilities in Narok for Violating Licensing Rules

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has shut down 75 health facilities in Narok County over non compliance to licensing regulations.

The police also arrested 6 health practitioners operating in various health facilities in the county without proper licenses.

The arrest follows a 5-day inspection that was conducted by both Council officials and detectives from the Directorate of criminal investigations (DCI).

"KMPDC in collaboration with the County Government of Narok and the DCI conducted an inspection of health facilities in Narok County from November 6 to November 10, 2023," the Council stated on Sunday.

"During the exercise 255 facilities were visited, resulting in 75 non-compliant facilities being shut down," KMPDC noted.

KMPDC's Director of Corporate Services Philip Ole Kamwaro stated that the 75 health facilities closed indefinitely were being operated by unqualified practitioners who were yet been approved by the council to operate.

"This inspection is geared towards ensuring compliance of health standards set by KMPDC by health facilities," Kamwaro said.

KMPDC warned that legal action will be taken against health facility owners operating without valid licenses issued by the council.

"Health facility owners are notified that operating without valid licenses is an offense and practitioners should only be engaged within their scope of practice," the council asserted.

"KMPDC stands firm in its mission to regulate medical practitioners and facilities, ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all Kenyans," it added.

According to KMPDC, over 3,900 health facilities have been inspected nationwide in just eleven months, resulting in the closure of a total of 609 facilities for non-compliance.

On Saturday the council published a notice listing a total of 3,851 health facilities and 3,050 medical and dental practitioners yet to renew their licenses.

KMPDC noted that the enlisted health institutions including faith-based facilities failed to renew their licenses from periods ranging between a year and twelve years.