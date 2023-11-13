South Africa: Expelled NUMSA Members Start Rival Union

Metal Mining and Allied Workers Unions of South Africa (MMAWUSA) holds inaugural press briefing

A new union, the Metal Mining and Allied Workers Unions of South Africa (MMAWUSA), had its inaugural press briefing on Friday. It includes expelled and suspended members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).

MMAWUSA pledged "to build a democratic and worker-controlled trade union based on active membership participation in policy and decision making", and to build a trade union "free of discrimination" and inequality, according to its press statement.

The union also promised to improve wages and working conditions for its workers, ensure a safe working environment, democratise workplaces, represent workers during negotiations, and to strive for economic, social and political justice for all workers.

Nyaniso Siyana is National Convenor and Teboho Motloung is the National Co-ordinator.

The union said it will also convene its Inaugural National Congress within 12 months. It said that a National MMAWUSA policy conference will be held to debate draft documents, such as the draft constitution, the MMAWUSA policy book, and the union's collective bargaining strategy.

MMAWUSA made numerous allegations against NUMSA, which GroundUp is unable to verify at this time.

NUMSA is the largest trade union in the country with over 360,000 members. Drama surrounded the organisation's national congress in 2022, with deputy-president Ruth Ntlokotse making various allegations against General Secretary Irvin Jim. Nevertheless, Jim won the union's leadership battle. Ntlokotse was subsequently expelled.

GroundUp has previously broken the story of NUMSA and the life insurance company 3Sixty Life.