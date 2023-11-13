South Africa: Tertius Simmers Secures Leadership Role in Western Cape DA

The DA in the Western Cape has elected Tertuis Simmers as leader while the party consolidates its plans to remain in power in the province.

Tertuis Simmers secured his position as the DA's Western Cape leader after his election on Saturday afternoon.

Simmers was the party's interim leader for the past 22 months following the resignation of two previous leaders, Bonginkosi Madikizela, who stood against him on Saturday, and Albert Fritz, who faced sexual misconduct allegations.

While the DA does not make public how many votes candidates secured, insiders say Simmers won about 300 more votes than Madikizela.

The party has spoken out against slates during its congresses, but it is evident there are slates in the DA as certain leaders and their supporters use the same tactics and formats on their posters when they endorse candidates.

Shortly after his election, Simmers, who is also the MEC for infrastructure, expressed his "humbleness" and "excitement" that the delegates had entrusted him with leading the party in the only province governed by the DA.

"The humbleness is personal," he said. "The excitement is for you, for all of us,...