Congo-Kinshasa: Observatory Allays Fears Over 'Intense' Lava Activity in Nyamuragira Volcano

The Goma Volcano Observatory (GVO), the scientific institute in charge of monitoring Nyiragongo and Nyamuragira volcanoes, has said that there has been intense lava lake activity in the central crater of the Nyamuragira Volcano since November 4, but noted that the situation is not critical.

"A red glow and a plume of gas are already clearly visible in Nyiragongo, Masisi and Rutshuru by the population of Goma. These observations correlate with seismic data observed at the GVO telemetered base station and satellite data provided by partners," read GVO's statement.

Given these observations, the GVO said the alert level remains "yellow," and to this end, the population is asked to remain calm, vigilant and attentive.

Nyamuragira is a volcano located in the western end of the Virunga volcanic province, North Kivu, DR Congo.

Its last major eruption was in 2011 - its biggest eruption in 100 years.

"The Goma Volcano Observatory informs the population of the Nyiragongo Territory, the city of Goma and surrounding areas that there has been, since November 4, 2023, an intense lava lake activity in the central crater of the Nyamuragira Volcano mainly in its southwest part and it continues until today," reads part of GVO's statement.

The activity is said to be concentrated inside its crater at a depth of around twenty meters, according to the statement.