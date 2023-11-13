Rwanda: New Initiative to Promote Women in Cycling

Ndabaga, a Kigali-based Women's Cycling Team, and the local cycling Cycling governing body (Ferwacy) earlier this week jointly launched an ambitious programme aimed at promoting cycling, especially mountain bike, among women.

Dubbed "Tugende", the initiative comes in place to empower and foster a thriving cycling community with much focus on young women in order to build a brighter future for Rwandan women cyclists.

The event marked a significant step in Rwanda's journey towards sustainable transportation and adventure tourism. It also highlights Ndabaga Women's Cycling Team's commitment to empowering female cyclists in Rwanda.

According to Meg Geddis, the brains behind the initiative, Tugende serves as a movement that promotes health, environmental consciousness, and economic opportunities through cycling.

"Tugende combines cycling, food and people. We want to build a community of both cyclists and those who use bikes in their everyday activities. We want to help them get good bikes and build their capacity with mechanic skills," he said.

In a move to make cycling more accessible, Tugende unveiled its plan for affordable bike rentals, strategically located near the car-free day venues in Kigali.

The center will be a go-to hub for cycling enthusiasts and tourists seeking holistic wellness experiences while more centers are to be opened across the country in a move to support Rwanda's vision of a sports tourism hub.

By supporting women cyclists, fostering local manufacturing and enhancing accessibility to bikes, Ndabaga women's cycling team head coach Eugene Edgar Uwambaje believes that Tugende is paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future of cycling for women and towards their vision.

"This initiative comes at the right time and to compliment what FERWACY has been doing for us. As we speak one of my girls is in South Africa for training to prepare for big races among others, the UCI Championship 2025 that Rwanda will host," Uwambaje said.

"This partnership underscores the importance of community involvement in expanding the reach and impact of cycling."

Tugende is now certified to build capacity bike mechanics, aimed at elevating technical skills and creating job opportunities in the cycling sector.

The key feature of the programme is the domestic bike manufacturing unit poised to revolutionize the local cycling industry.