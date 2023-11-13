Rwanda/Zimbabwe: Spittler 'Knows Little' About Zimbabwe After FIFA Suspension

Rwanda head coach Torsten Frank Spittler admits he doesn't have much information about the Warriors of Zimbabwe as the pair get set to lock horns in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, November 15, at Huye Stadium.

World Football governing body (FIFA) in July lifted their 18-month suspension of Zimbabwe, allowing the country to take part in the African qualification tournament for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA suspended Zimbabwe's membership in February 2022 over government interference in the country's football associations. Zimbabwe's football association (ZIFA), however, denied the allegations. At the time, reports indicate, Zimbabwe authorities said they were acting against corruption, incompetence and sexual abuse.

FIFA's statutes do not allow third party interference in the governance of a national football associations.

Zimbabwe were not permitted to take part in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the women's AFCON tournament.

Spittler insists his side will have to be careful about the Southern African country which is fresh from the ban with a number of new faces in the squad hard to predict.

"Zimbabwe was banned by FIFA for a year or so and they have been inactive so current information on them ahead of the game is less," Spittler told Times Sport in an interview

"We cannot rely on their past information because that will be very wrong. They are back from suspension and they are now regrouping, so, we actually do not know the nature of their team as well as their level."

The coach is now focused on getting to know every player in his squad as he looks to prepare a team ready to upset every opponent in the World Cup qualifiers. The country was pooled in Group B alongside South Africa, Nigeria, Benin, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

Meanwhile, Rafael York could miss Amavubi's clash with Zimbabwe after his side Gefle IF told Rwanda FA that the midfielder is sidelined through injury.