Malawi Honours Fallen Soldiers Who Fought in World Wars

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima on Sunday led Malawians who joined the rest of the world in honouring soldiers who died in the line of duty during the First and Second World Wars.

The commemoration in Zomba at the Kings African Rifles (KAR) Memorial Pillar was attended by top government officials, senior officers of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), ex-servicemen, and traditional leaders, among others.

Statistics indicate that over 19,000 soldiers from Malawi ( Nyasaland then) took part in the Second World War from 1939 to 1945, and more others in the First World War.

Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day, is commemorated on November 11 in Commonwealth Member states, the day the First World War ended.

Malawi observes the day on the closest Sunday to November 11.

In Lilongwe, Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire presided over the war memorial service in remembrance of the fallen soldiers who died during world wars one and two.

The event was held at the Lilongwe War Memorial Tower and was patronised by war veterans, serving Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers, Malawi Police Service officers, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and Lilongwe city residents, among others.

The function started with a march by MDF led by Second Malawi Rifles (2MR) followed by general salute, maroon, laying of wreaths, and prayers before being concluded by general salute.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Michael Usi was in Mzuzu for the commemorations.

Usi laid a wreath at the Mzuzu Cenotaph followed by other dignitaries including, representative of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander General Chikunkha Soko; representative of Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Noel Kaira; representative of Chief Justice, Gladys Gondwe; representative of the National Assembly, First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo; representative of the Leader of Opposition, Werani Chilenga; representative of veteran soldiers Victor Nkhoma and representative of Malawi Red Cross Society, Suzgo Thindwa, among others.

Members of the clergy from different denominations said prayers for the fallen soldiers for continued peace and tranquillity in Malawi.

An estimated 30,000 Malawian soldiers participated in two World Wars battle fronts in different countries including Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo Madagascar, Burma and Jamaica, among others.