Rwanda: South Sudan - Rwandan Peacekeepers in Malakal Join Government Officials in Novel Peace, Hygiene Campaign

Rwandan Police peacekeepers deployed in Malakal, Upper Nile State under the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), on Friday, November 10, joined government officials and residents to launch a cleaning and hygiene campaign.

The launch of the campaign was presided over by the Governor of Upper Nile State, James Odok Oyai, and UNMISS Head of Field Office (HoFo) for Malakal, Alfred Orono Orono, local military and police forces, peacekeeping components from other contributing countries, and Malakal residents.

The cleaning drive to influence behavioural change on hygiene, is part of the "Peace Starts with Me" campaign expected to be launched Saturday in Malakal.

Governor Odok encouraged Malakal residents to always ensure sanitation and hygiene in their homes and surroundings, and to make it part of their culture.

"We are launching this cleaning campaign because we want Malakal town to be clean and green for the well-being of our communities and to protect the environment," the Governor said.

Orono told area residents to adopt the Rwandan culture of monthly community work, or Umuganda.

"Upper Nile State and South Sudan at large wants peace. We are here to clean Malakal town not just for one day; it's a continuous process," Orono said.

Officials thanked Rwandan peacekeepers for incorporating the culture and values of unity and working to ensure communities' enhanced wellbeing in their peacekeeping mandate, through Umuganda and other human security activities.

The 'Peace Begins With Me" campaign will be launched Saturday, November 11, at Malakal stadium with different entertainment activities including a Rwandan traditional dance and music concert.

The campaign seeks to celebrate peace and the progress made by the government of South Sudan since signing of the revitalized agreement.