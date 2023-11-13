Rwanda: Kayonza - Six Miners Perish in a Cassiterite Mine

The residents of Nkondo Cell in Rwinkwavu Sector, Kayonza District, were grief-stricken after a cassiterite mine caved in on November 10 killing six miners.

According to the police, the tragic incident occurred when heavy rains triggered a landslide which caused the collapse of the mine, burying six people, three men and three women, under tonnes of debris.

"The tragic incident happened yesterday, November 10, at around 2 p.m. Three bodies were exhumed on the day, while others were recovered from the rubble on Friday, November 11," said Hamudun Twizeyimana, the police spokesperson in Eastern Province.

Families, relatives, and neighbours of the deceased miners were present during the exhumation process. Tears streamed down the faces of the deceased's relatives.

Annonciatha Mukamboneko lost her 26-year-old daughter in the tragic incident.

Mukamboneko now has to take care of her daughter's two children, as the deceased was the primary breadwinner for the family. Despite the immense pain she felt, Mukamboneko vowed to do whatever it took to provide for her grandchildren and ensure they had a better future.

The New Times met her at the Wolfram Mining and Processing Company after officials of the company concluded a meeting with relatives of the deceased about funeral arrangements.

She said: "They have given us Rwf 200,000 for funeral arrangements and promised us to follow up on insurance procedures. It is painful. I lost a daughter who has left me with her two children to take care of. I am 58, and I hope the insurance providers will value the lives of our loved ones. Although money cannot buy life, my daughter was hardworking, and I promise her I will take care of her children," stated a grieving Mukamboneko.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the administration of Wolfram Mining and Processing Company, the relatives of the victims have started gathering documents necessary for insurance approval from Rwanda Social Security Board RSSB.

The family members need to provide evidence of their relationship to the deceased, such as birth certificates or marriage certificates, among others.

Kayonza District Vice Mayor in charge of social development, Jean Damascene Harelimana, said: "Our hearts go out to those affected by this tragic incident, and we are committed to providing them with the help they need during this difficult time.

"We are reminding residents near minefields to stop unlawful mining because they are putting their lives at risk."

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Rwinkwavu Hospital for post-mortem and identification.