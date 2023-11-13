Uganda: Herbert Luswata Elected President of Uganda Medical Association

12 November 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

Dr. Herbert Luswata has been elected as the new President of the Uganda Medical Association, succeeding in his bid for leadership after serving as the Secretary General of the association.

This announcement follows a hotly contested election between Luswata and Dr. Musana Othiniel.

Joining Dr. Luswata in leading the doctor's association is Dr. Frank Asiimwe, who will serve as the Deputy President.

Dr. Asiimwe, currently the President of the Association of Surgeons of Uganda, brings his expertise in surgery to the leadership team.

The combination of their experiences and leadership styles is anticipated to steer the UMA towards new heights.

The election results were met with enthusiasm from members of the medical community who are hopeful that this new leadership duo will bring stability and renewed focus to the association.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.