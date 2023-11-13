Uganda: Herbert Luswata Elected President of Uganda Medical Association

Dr. Herbert Luswata has been elected as the new President of the Uganda Medical Association, succeeding in his bid for leadership after serving as the Secretary General of the association.

This announcement follows a hotly contested election between Luswata and Dr. Musana Othiniel.

Joining Dr. Luswata in leading the doctor's association is Dr. Frank Asiimwe, who will serve as the Deputy President.

Dr. Asiimwe, currently the President of the Association of Surgeons of Uganda, brings his expertise in surgery to the leadership team.

The combination of their experiences and leadership styles is anticipated to steer the UMA towards new heights.

The election results were met with enthusiasm from members of the medical community who are hopeful that this new leadership duo will bring stability and renewed focus to the association.