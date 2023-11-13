Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth League Boss Wins Gutu West Parliament Seat

13 November 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU PF Politburo Youth Affairs Deputy Secretary, John Paradza, emphatically won the parliamentary by-election held Saturday.

Paradza, the defacto youth boss, polled 12 147 votes to romp to victory with his nearest challenger independent candidate, Sebastian Mudzingwa, coming a distant second with 1 775 votes. Ephraim Morudu of CCC managed 1 258 votes to come out third best in the election while Robson Kurwa of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party was last after managing a measly 138 votes.

State media reported 132 spoilt papers, according to results announced at the constituency command centre at Matizha Primary School.

The presiding officer, Augustine Musasa, said there was a 60,2 percent voter turnout.

The retention of the Gutu West parliamentary seat by Zanu PF means the ruling party now has 24 out of 26 seats in Masvingo province.

Gutu West parliamentary elections were delayed following the death of Christopher Mutonhori, husband to Tourism minister Barbara Rwodzi, who was one of the candidates ahead of the August 23 polls.

Therefore, the weekend by-election was conducted to allow the Gutu West electorate to choose their National Assembly representative.

