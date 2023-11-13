Kenya: KMPDC Seeks Punitive Measures Against 6,901 License Defaulters

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has written to the police demanding action against 3,851 health facilities and 3,050 medical and dental practitioners yet to renew their licenses.

KMPDC also wants health insurance firms including the National Health Insurance Fund to blacklist the said practitioners and facilities which include faith-based centres.

The listed institutions, according to a notice published on Saturday, have failed to renew their licenses fro periods ranging between a year and twelve years.

The health facilities operating without renewing their licenses in Nairobi include; 3RD Park Hospital Limited, A. B Centre Dental Clinic, A.I.C Zion Medical Clinic, and Dispensary, A.I.P.C.A Mahinga Dispensary and Accra Medical Centre.

Others include Adopt a Life Foundation (Ruai Medical Centre), Africare Limited Krishna Park, Africare Limited NGONG 5TH Avenue, Africare Limited SOUTH C Clinic, Africare Limited TRM, Africare LTD Karen Clinic, Africare LTD Mayfair Centre Upperhill, and Afya Royal Clinics Nairobi.

KMPDC also listed Afya Royal Clinics in Westlands, AIC Cure International Children's Hospital Parklands Clinic, Amref Medical Centre at Wilson Airport, Annie Hospital Limited in Dagoretti Corner, Apple Medical and Dental Care Limited (Westlands) and Africa Inuka Hospital LTD in Ruai.

3,050 medical, dental practitioners

Similarly, KMPDC CEO David Kariuki urged relevant authorities to institute strict action against 3,050 medical and dental practitioners yet to renew their licenses.

"It is an offence to practice without a license! A person practicing as a medical or dental practitioner without being duly licensed commits an offence and shall be liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding five million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both, "Kariuki noted.

KMPDC circulated a Toll-Free number 20547, to be used by the public to verify whether a health facility is licensed by the council to operate, sending a stern warning to Kenyans not to seek medical services at unlicensed and unapproved health facilities.

The council said Kenyans can check the registration and licensing status of a health facility by sending either the name or the registration number of the facility to the Toll-Free number.

"Members of the public are advised to seek health services from practitioners and health facilities that are duly registered and licensed by KMPDC," Kariuki stated.

KMPDC is mandated to regulate the professional training, practice and licensing of medicine, dentistry and community oral health, as well as health facilities.

The council urged both medical and dental practitioners to digitally renew their 2024 practice licenses before December 31, 2023.