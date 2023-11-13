Kenya: Koome Sets Up Environment, Land Court in Naivasha

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has established an Environment and Land Court in Naivasha in Nakuru county as part of efforts to widen access to eco-justice.

The newly established Environment and Land Court at Naivasha became effective on November 10.

"The Civil Procedure ACT (Cap. 21) The Environment and Land Court ACT (No. 19 of 2011) Establishment of an Environment and Land Court at Naivasha," a gazette notice published on Friday read.

The move came months after Koome split the division into the Environment and Planning Division and the Land Division.

CJ said the establishment of the divisions is in response to the changing needs and demands of the society, which faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities in relation to land and the environment.

"Since it was operationalised over 11 years ago, the ELC has determined cases involving complex and diverse matters pertaining to environment and land, thereby contributing to sustainable development, social harmony and peaceful co-existence in our communities," Koome noted while speaking in July.

Complex issues

She noted that the establishment of the ELC as a superior court by the 2010 Constitution was due to the desire by Kenyans to create a specialised court that could address the unique and complex dynamics of land and environmental matters.

The Chief Justice also gazetted the creation of Lodwar High Court Sub-Registry in Turkana county.

"In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 12 (1) of the High Court (Organization and Administration) Act, 2015, the Chief Justice has established Lodwar High Court Sub-Registry, with effect from t November 10, 2023," a separate notice read.

Koome has been launching the electronic filing system in various counties across the county to enable citizens access justice remotely, without having to physically visit the court premises to submit pleadings and legal documents.

The electronic filing system seeks to reduce case backlogs.