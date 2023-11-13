Kenya: PS Kipsang Directs Schools Undertaking KCSE to Plant Trees After Exams

Nairobi — Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has directed schools undertaking Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) to join the rest of Kenyans in planting trees after today's paper.

Belio said the tree planting exercise today is significant in the lives of Kenyans and nobody should be left behind.

"While the school principals will be taking back the last papers today, leave behind your deputies to lead the candidates in planting trees," he said.

He said the candidates must be guided to exercise their other duty of protecting the future by planting trees within their schools.

The PS said those in the education sector are planting two seedlings today, the seedling of the tree, which is investing into the future and the seedlings of the children.

"Both seedlings that we are taking care of today, are seedlings of the future, each of them are very delicate and we must take good care of them," he said.

Belio said the two seedlings always pass through the nursery to be able to stand strong in future.

"Those are the two things that usually start from the nursery, when you are nurturing a tree you start from the nursery before you transplant it to grow on its own, our children we start from a nursery before we transplant them to walk on their own," he said.

The PS said the country will reach 15 billion trees by 2032 if the effort employed is sustained to the end.

Belio further announced that the ministry is in the tail end of finalizing the Sessional Paper which will be taken to Parliament to guide the implementation of the Presidential Working Party on education.

"Once we are through with the Sessional Paper, there will be a number of legislations that will be amended, there will be one or two new ones, they will assist us in implementing the Presidential Working Party recommendations," he said.

He said the ministry has implemented a number of the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party that includes domiciling Junior Schools in the primary schools and the new funding model for the universities alongside others.