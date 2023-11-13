Kenya: Raila Odinga in Homa Bay for ODM Party Registration Drive

Nairobi — Raila Odinga, the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party, is on Monday scheduled to spearhead the party's registration drive in Homa Bay County.

The opposition party initiated its registration drive on Saturday in Siaya, aiming to amass sufficient numbers and backing in preparation for the grassroots elections set for March 2024.

Local leaders, including Governor Glady's Wanga, will be involved in registering new members during the exercise in the region.

"Join us today in Mbita township, Homabay County as we increase our numbers. The exercise will be presided over by our Party Leader HE Raila Odinga," ODM announced.

According to the most recent figures from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), ODM stands as the second-largest party, boasting a supporter base exceeding 7 million.

Simultaneously with the ongoing party registration campaign, there is a resurgence in the activities of its leader, Raila, who has recently been outspoken in critiquing the government's governance approach.

Following his defeat to President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election, Raila had withdrawn from the political scene. However, he has now re-emerged, expressing a determination to unveil what he claims are questionable dealings within President Ruto's administration.

As the current registration initiative seeks to reinforce the party's popularity in anticipation of the 2027 elections, Raila suggested on Saturday that he is contemplating his sixth bid for the elusive presidency.

"I am not ready to go home and you should be ready to support me," Raila said.