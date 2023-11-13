Kenya: Dialogue Team Begins Writing Report Amid Threats From Azimio MPs

Nairobi — The National Dialogue Committee on Monday commenced the drafting of its report summarizing the outcomes from the extensive consultations it held with citizens across the country.

The committee, comprising leaders from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio, was given the responsibility of identifying common ground on various issues, such as constitutional reform, electoral reform, and national cohesion.

Following the completion of the report, co-chaired by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw'ah, it is anticipated to be submitted to President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

The Committee is expected to submit its report on November 22, 2023.

However, Musyoka has cautioned that the progress of the process could be compromised if the members of the Kenya Kwanza side fail to address the crucial issue of the high cost of living in the final report.

"If the report does not meet the expectations of Kenyans will not table it before Parliament because without our signing it will not be tabled in Parliament," he said.

Musyoka's warning has also been supported by a section of Azimio MPs who have voiced their intention to reject the report in Parliament if it fails to address concerns regarding the cost of living and propose measures to safeguard Kenyans from economic challenges.

"If the report will exclude the issues of the high cost of living, rest assured we will shoot it down in Parliament once it comes up for debate," Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Throughout its nearly month-long interactions with members of the public from diverse sectors, the committee received calls to formulate mitigation measures addressing the challenge of the rising cost of living.

The surge in the cost of living was one of the contentious issues that prompted the Azimio coalition to organize nationwide protests shortly after the inauguration of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

On November 10, 2023, the Catholic Bishops also expressed their apprehension about the government's strategy to support Kenyans in the face of the incessant imposition of new taxes by the regime.

"We appeal to the government to find a reasonable balance between the desired income for the government and the minimum protection of the basic needs of the very ordinary Kenyans and respect to their dignity," the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement read by Chairperson Martin Kivuva and Nyeri Archibishop Anthony Muheria.