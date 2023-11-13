Kenya: Raila Odinga Says He Will Be in the Presidential Ballot in 2027 If Supporters Choose Him

Homa Bay — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga says he will vie for the presidential seat in 2027 for the sixth time should his supporters endorse him.

Speaking in Homa bay during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party registration drive, Odinga indicated that he will not give way to anyone should he be chosen.

"Many people are saying that baba is too old and tired. Do you want me to leave it to anyone? Doyou want me to continue? How many want me to go on? please raise up your hands," he stated.

"If you want me to go on you have to register into ODM and make it strong. Especially the youth, please come and register. A strong ODM will ensure that Azimio is stronger."