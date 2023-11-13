Kenya: Wetangula Leads Unity Efforts in Western Kenya

Mumias — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula led Western Members of Parliament (MPs) Caucus in an intensified campaigns to unite residents of the region.

In a compelling demonstration of community spirit and political acumen, the leaders gathered at Our Lady Consolata Bukaya Parish Church in Mumias West Constituency where unity call dominated their speeches.

"Last General Elections are behind us now. Our people want service and this can only be achieved if we unite and walk together," Wetangula said.

He added that the region's numerical strength will only be beneficial to them if they are united to have strong political burgaining power.

Wetangula stated the government's overarching responsibility is to all Kenyans, regardless of political affiliations or voting history.

He further urged a forward-focused perspective to work towards the future.

"You can never drive safely while looking in the rearview mirror," he said as he told residents not to focus too much on ourcome of last election but accept to work with government.

He said the government was commited to address the region's concerns among them the dwindling fortunes of the sugar sector.

"President Dr William Ruto's resolve to clear all debts owed by Mumias Sugar Company is a significant stride towards its revival and vibrancy.

Hon. Nabii Nabwire among other MPs present emphasized that the Western community needs to stand together as one to change the dichotomy of the Community.

He pointed out that theres need to love and appreciate each other in the community. This comes after Hon. Peter Salasya was assaulted during the function.

Together, they symbolized a collective pursuit of national leadership, fostering a sense of unity and purpose that transcends political boundaries.