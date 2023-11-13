Ugandan Embassy in Pretoria to Hold First Ever Diaspora Convention

As it is for the big Ugandan diaspora communities in the USA, UK, Netherlands, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) where annual conventions have been the trademark, the South African Ugandan Diaspora community is set to hold their first-ever convention.

The convention has been announced by the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria is for November 18 - 19, 2023 and will be hosted in conjunction with the Confederation of Ugandans in Southern Africa (COUSA).

According to the statement from the High Commission, the convention aims to enhance unity among Ugandans in Southern Africa while attracting investment from local investors and the Ugandan diaspora to Uganda.

"This milestone event signifies a significant opportunity to strengthen the ties between Uganda and Southern Africa, promote trade and investment, and celebrate the achievements of the Ugandan community."

At least one million Ugandans are reported to be residing in the region, hence this convention aims to unlock financial, business, and trading opportunities for the diaspora.

"By addressing the financial challenges faced by Ugandans abroad, COUSA seeks to achieve outcomes such as increased financial inclusion, property ownership opportunities, secure land transactions, diverse financial services, economic growth, job creation, technology adoption, and freedom of movement for skill transfer," the statement expounds.

Ambassador Paul Amoru, Uganda's High Commissioner to South Africa, emphasized the convention's potential to foster collaboration and networking among Ugandans in Southern Africa.

He described it as a platform to promote business brands and attract South African investors to consider investment opportunities in Uganda.

The convention will feature keynote speeches, awareness-raising activities, entertainment, and the inauguration of COUSA.

It will also include the launch of the annual Diaspora High Achiever Awards, celebrating the outstanding contributions of members of the Ugandan diaspora community.

The Uganda High Commission has been actively working to strengthen relations between Uganda and Southern Africa.

Over the past year, a series of successful events have facilitated government-to-government and people-to-people engagements, including the second Session of the Uganda-South Africa Joint Commission of Cooperation and President Museveni's state visit to South Africa.

Bilateral ties have been enhanced, resulting in fruitful collaborations across sectors such as tourism, transport, correctional services, and ICTs.

Efforts have also been made to ease movement and encourage business in Uganda for foreign investors from Southern Africa and the Ugandan diaspora.

Implementation of an e-passport online system has significantly reduced the time it takes to process passports at the Mission.

This streamlined process has led to increased convenience and efficiency for Ugandan citizens and travellers alike.

Consequently, there has been a substantial increase in the number of actual travellers to Uganda, showcasing the country's growing appeal as a destination for various purposes such as business, tourism, and visiting friends and family.

"The Uganda High Commission remains dedicated to providing prompt and efficient consular services to those in need and strives to further enhance bilateral relations, trade, and investment opportunities between Uganda and Southern Africa," the statement continues.