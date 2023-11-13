Tanzania: Mwinyi Tasks Geologists On Zanzibar's Blue Economy

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: ZANZIBAR President, Hussein Mwinyi has said that geologists in the country have an important role in realising the blue economy agenda, Zanzibar's getaway to social and economic development.

In his speech, read on his behalf by Zanzibar Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals, Shaibu Hassan Kaduara, Dr Mwinyi said that since blue economy include oil and gas and minerals in deep sea, geologists have to research and give results that will lead the government to develop the resources.

"We need more researches in these areas to proceed well in investing in natural resources," he said as he also asked them to study water availability underground for the possibility of ending the water shortage in different parts of Zanzibar," said Dr Mwinyi in the speech read over the weekend at the official opening of the Tanzania Geological Society (TGS) meeting in Zanzibar where geologists from different parts of Tanzania gathered for their annual conference.

The conference was themed: "Accelerating Blue Economy from Geoscience Perspective."

Dr Mwinyi also directed the Zanzibar Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries to accelerate the Oil and Gas exploration project, which was initiated by the Rak Gas company from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Prof Abdulkarim Mruma from the TGS advisory committee said members of the society were in a better position to help move forward in developing oil and gas industry.

Dr Emmanuel Kazimoto- General Secretary, TGS said the week-long conference which ended on Friday last week discussed several topics including 'Tanzania Mining Sector Expansion from Gold to Strategic Minerals and 'Geotechnical Application in Petroleum, Mining, and Construction.

Other topics for discussion were: Contribution of Water to the National Economy; Sustainable Coastal and Marine Tourism; Deep Sea Resources, Exploration and Development in Tanzania; and Green Energy Potentials, Development and Technologies.

Dr Elisante Mshiu, President, TGS said although the society was established many years ago, this was the first time its annual conference was held in Zanzibar as he promised to continue working closely with Zanzibar.

"It's fortunate that we already have plans to conduct researches in the isles including possible availability of minerals in Zanzibar." he said.