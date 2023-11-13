Tanzania: Zanzibar Hosts Regional Special Olympics Workshop

ZANZIBAR: ALL is set as Zanzibar's Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla will inaugurate a three-day Regional Workshop for the Unified Champion Schools (UCS) aimed at boosting athletes with intellectual disabilities in participation in sports.

Special Olympics Tanzania will host the regional workshop for 13 African countries and run until Wednesday at Hotel Verde in the Isles.

Briefing the 'Daily News' on Sunday, Special Olympics Tanzania National Director, Charles Rays, said they have been honoured to host such a high-profile workshop and expect a lot from it.

He named countries attending the workshop as Angola, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, USA, Zimbabwe and hosts Tanzania.

"Each country attending the workshop will be represented by its National Director in addition to five staff members from the African region and three staff members from Special Olympics International (SOI) headquarters in the USA making it a total of 21 participants.

"Special Olympics Tanzania hosts the event following its outstanding leadership and commitment it displays. Special Olympics Africa region is certain that hosting this workshop will increase Special Olympics Tanzania's visibility and growth," he said.

In 2020, Special Olympics announced a global, four-year partnership and generous support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, now president of UAE, who pledged US 25 million dollars over four years to Special Olympics to support the global expansion of Unified Champion Schools (UCS).

This transformational pledge has empowered the development of UCS in countries around the world and is in addition to UAE's commitment to be the first country in the world to bring UCS programming to 100 per cent of its government schools.

So far, the grant has supported more than 10 Programmes of Special Olympics globally and the generous gift has accelerated the growth of UCS in these Programmes and others around the world with better adaptations to local education and cultural circumstances.