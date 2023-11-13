Tanzania: Samia Wishes Exam Students Best of Luck

13 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Leyla Marey

DAR ES SALAAM: President Samia Suluhu Hassan saluted all students on Monday wishing them the best of luck ahead of this year's Leaving Certificate examinations.

At least 572,338 candidates will sit for the Form IV national examination today. President Samia took to social media to convey her heartfelt wishes for their success.

In a X, the Head of State expressed the government's commitment to providing the optimal educational environment for the students as they transition to the next stage. Notably, she highlighted the removal of fees for Form Five and Form Six education.

"As you approach the culmination of another crucial stage in your educational and life journey, after diligently preparing for this moment over four years, ... May the Almighty grant you peace, excel in your exams, and may you achieve outstanding results," she said.

The number of Form IV candidates sitting for Ordinary Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE) increased to 543,386 candidates from 534,753 registered last year .

According to the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) Executive Secretary Dr Said Ally Mohamed, 28,952 private candidates will also sit for the examination, making a total of 572,338 candidates.

