Botswana: Four Eye Gaborone City Region Football Association FA Cup

Gaborone — Gaborone City Region Football Association (GCRFA) FA Cup is now reaching its pinnacle, with only four teams remaining and all eyeing the championships.

The GCRFA FA Cup, which was launched last month to raise awareness on the prevention, early detection, treatment and management of breast cancer, featured 16 women's football teams.

On Saturday, Gaborone United (GU) beat UB Kicks 2-0 while Double Action came from behind to claim victory against FC Ambassadors by beating them 4-3.

This therefore means GU and Double Action would face each other while Security Systems would play against Mazottie.

The winner between GU and Double Action would play against the winner between Security Systems and Mazottie in the finals.

In an interview, GCRFA member, Kago Mosinyi said they were happy with the progress of the tournament and commitment displayed by different teams. He said the referees were also turning up to adjudicate.

The only challenge they faced, Mosinyi said, was postponement of the games due to the national team assignment.

"This tournament was supposed to be played in October to raise breast cancer awareness, but we are still here because of the national team engagements," he said.

The tournament was organised by Bona Naledi and supported by the National AIDS and Health Promotion Agency (NAHPA).

Champions would walk away with P10 000 prize money, silver medalists would pocket P7 500 while those in position three and four would get P5 000 and P3 500 respectively.

Meanwhile, according to NAHPA, breast cancer continued to be the leading cause of deaths amongst women worldwide.

In 2020 alone, there were 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer, resulting in a staggering 685 000 deaths.

In Botswana, breast cancer ranks as the second most diagnosed cancer among women, right after cervical cancer.

