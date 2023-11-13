Namibia: Some Swapo Leaders Have Not Accepted Me As Presidential Candidate - Nandi-Ndaitwah

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said some ruling party leaders, specifically in the Khomas region, have not accepted her as the presidential candidate for next year's national elections.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made these remarks on Saturday at a party rally in Windhoek.

"While other regions are embracing one another as united party members, as united leaders, we still have some elements who are hanging on whatever one is not able to explain," she said.

"When we were travelling and talking to our members, they all embraced and appreciated our democracy, hence they fully accepted the outcome of our congress. But sadly as we have learnt, Khomas does not want, in total, I am not saying all."

"There are still some leaders in Khomas who are living in denial, total denial comrades. And I am not saying this because I came out as a winner but I am saying this because I know how [the] Swapo party works and I respect all party rules. And those who differ with me comrades, are anti-constitution, they are undermining our party and we should not give them an opportunity to do that at all," she said.

Swapo leaders such as former Cabinet minister Jerry Ekandjo have been calling for an extraordinary congress, a move seen by some as an attempt to torpedo Nandi-Ndaitwah's presidential bid.

The party vice president said this sabotages the party ahead of the poll, adding that the previous congress is now water under the bridge.

"Who are you who wants to continue to create instability in the party? Those of us who participated (in the congress) and I am really happy that especially we three who were contesting for the position of the vice president, we are party cadres and we know how the party functions.

"And you have now seen for the third time, comrade [prime minister] Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila attending these engagements," she said.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa also told supporters that there will not be an extraordinary congress unless circumstances dictate so ahead of the 2024 poll.

She led the charge against those rallying for an extraordinary congress, saying that can only happen if the political leadership resigns or one of them dies.

"There should be no extraordinary congress in the Swapo party. The extraordinary congress can only come in if an unnatural condition happens. If the secretary general perhaps resigns, then there will be an extraordinary congress."

"Let me now disappoint those ones who are calling for an extraordinary congress. The president of the land, Hage Geingob, is not ready and is not prepared to damage his image as the leader of the Swapo party and a leader of this country. He is not going to resign," she said.