Zimbabwe: CCC Activist Found Dead Days After Abduction - Party

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya who was allegedly abducted last week has been found dead.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba announced Masaya's death on X and police are yet to confirm.

Masaya was allegedly abducted by suspected state security agents in Mabvuku while campaigning for the party's candidate Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi ahead of the upcoming December 9, 2023 by-elections.

Siziba wrote, "Our Change Champion, Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya, who was abducted in Mabvuku while campaigning, has been found dead.

"They recalled a legitimately elected MP of Mabvuku, Hon. Kufa. Today, this has cost an innocent life. He shall have justice."

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a body had been found at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Road in the Cleveland area in Harare but was yet to identified.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations in connection with the location of a body at the intersection of Arcturus and Lobho Road, Cleveland area, Harare on 12th November 2023.

"The identity of the victim is yet to be established. More details will be released in due course," Nyathi said.

However, CCC Harare Ward 16 councillor Denford Ngadziore on X said the unidentified body was that of Masaya.

"Zanu PF killed our Champion who was abducted in Mabvuku. MHSRP," Ngadziore wrote.