Zimbabwe: Nakamba Joins Warriors Camp Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers As England-Born Starlets Snub Call-Ups

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and fellow England-based striker Admiral Muskwe have joined the Zimbabwe senior national football team camp in Kigali ahead of the start of their World Cup qualification campaign on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe will face Rwanda in the Group C opener on 15 November at Huye Stadium before hosting Nigeria in their second game at the same venue four days later.

Nakamba has been enjoying a solid season in the Premier League and is coming off the back of Luton's impressive performances in their matches against Liverpool and Manchester United.

The arrival of the experienced Nakamba is a major boost for the Warriors camp which has been hit by several withdrawals, particularly from players based in England.

Liverpool youngster Isaac Mabaya and Wolves starlet Leon Chiwome were among the players to withdraw from the final 23 which was announced by head coach Baltemar Brito on Monday morning.

Mabaya has reportedly been nursing an injury while Chiwome's withdrawal could be a sign that he is not eager to feature for the Warriors yet after he featured for the Wolves Academy team on Sunday.

Other players who had initially been included in the Warriors provisional squad who are now missing from the final list include Brentford goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva, Leicester City striker Tawanda Maswanhise, Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway and Cyprus-based defender Tendayi Darikwa.

Galloway recently returned from a long-term injury and is still to gain full fitness.

There is however some positive news for the Warriors after the duo of Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota and Reading defender Tivonge Rushesha confirmed their availability and are both part of the final squad.

The duo will be in line to make their Warriors debut when the games start this week.