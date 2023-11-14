Kenya: 46 People Killed By Floods in Ongoing Rains, CS Kindiki Says

Nairobi — Forty six people have so far died across the country due to the ongoing heavy rains that has caused floods and displacement.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki called or caution and adherence to directives issued by security officers on areas prone to flooding and landslides to avert accidents during this El-Nino period.

"We have lost 46 people because of drowning and floods and we don't any single Kenyan to lose their lives. Please comply with directive by security officers and if you don't comply we will force you to comply," he said.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary assured that the government has collaborated with various key stakeholders including county government and non-governmental organization.

"I want to assure you that no Kenya will die because of displacement and floods. We will make sure that Kenyans will receive assistance wherever they are," Kindiki said.

Heavy rains and flooding ravaged parts of the country, sweeping away homes and livestock and destroying roads and electric transmission lines.

The rains which, locals say, is worse than El Nino have washed away homes and rendered roads impassable leaving thousands homeless.

Risk Counties

In Northern Kenya, where communities have long displayed resilience in the face of water scarcity and hunger during droughts, residents now grapple with the challenges posed by rising floodwaters.

This crisis serves as a stark reminder of the current volatile state of our climate and the pressing need for adaptive and sustainable solutions.

One of the hardest-hit areas is Elwak in Mandera, where homes lie submerged, and lives are disrupted.

The Kenya Red Cross says it has mobilized its teams on the ground in response to this unfolding humanitarian crisis.

They are tirelessly working to meet the immediate needs of the affected population, including the provision of shelter, essential non-food items, and vital water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

Devastating Effects

Heart-wrenching images shared by the Kenya Red Cross on social media depict the dire circumstances faced by elderly women and children as they struggle to navigate through flooded roads in search of safer ground.

Some residents are observed literally carrying their beloved animals, including goats and dogs, as they seek refuge from the rising waters.

Despite the government's earlier downgrading of the El Niño warning, the unrelenting rains have intensified, plunging Northern Kenya into a crisis surpassing the challenges experienced during the 1997 El Niño event.

The relentless rains have wreaked havoc on crucial infrastructure, with some roads cut off for days, effectively paralyzing transportation to and from the region.

Without immediate and concerted efforts, the lives and livelihoods of Northern Kenya's residents remain at grave risk.

The loss of lives, extensive damage to property, and disruptions in infrastructure underscore the urgency of the situation. A coordinated and rapid response is imperative to address this ongoing flood crisis.

As the situation continues to evolve, Kenya's leaders must confront the devastating reality and work together to provide aid and relief to those affected.

The resilience of the affected communities, along with the support of organizations like the Kenya Red Cross, will be crucial in overcoming this disaster and building a more resilient future in the face of our changing climate.