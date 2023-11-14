South Africa: Student Fights for Her Life After Brutal Stabbing

A student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is battling for her life after being brutally stabbed more than 10 times, allegedly by her husband.

The horrifying attack, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, unfolded at the South Point student residence, leading to a swift and forceful response from fellow students.

The video footage shows the perpetrator relentlessly attacking the victim until other students intervene, forcing him to retreat and leaving the victim lying in a pool of blood.

The shocking images have enraged the nation, as the horrific act of gender-based violence took place in full view of bystanders.

The assailant, identified as a University of the Western Cape (UWC) student, allegedly stabbed his wife after she said she was going to divorce him.

Witnesses reported that some enraged students sought retribution.

One student said, "The students did a good thing by assaulting him. They should've killed him because that's what he wanted to do to the victim. He doesn't deserve to live because he will continue abusing women. I hope he is banned from studying anywhere in the world."

UWC spokesperson, Gasant Abarder, expressed concerns over the incident, particularly in light of the university's zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

"It is alleged that the student's spouse stabbed her at her South Point residence. The university will take immediate action against the student as soon as it receives relevant details from both SAPS and its investigation team."

CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley, confirmed the victim's injuries and subsequent transfer to Tygerberg Hospital for emergency surgery.

"CPUT management is supporting her, and at this stage, our focus is on her recovery and well-being and notifying her family," said Kansley.

Therapy is being offered to students affected by the traumatic incident, with face-to-face counselling set to commence next week.

The Western Cape SAPS spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk, stated that the Belhar police registered an attempted murder case related to a stabbing incident at student accommodation where a 26-year-old female was injured.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and a 30-year-old male suspect has been arrested and is currently under police guard in the hospital. The injured victim has been transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment," said Van Wyk.