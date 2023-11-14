South Africa: Four Gunned Down in Gqeberha Mass Shooting

Four people from the community of Kwadwesi in Gqeberha were shot dead on Sunday night, while a fifth victim who was shot entering his home is being treated in hospital.

According to police information, just after 9 pm on Sunday night, a man in his 40s was dropped off by his friend at his house.

As the man entered his house, two suspects came out of the shadows, pushed open the front door and shot the man in his chest and arm.

Meanwhile, on the same street, the bodies of three men and one woman aged between 19 and 24 were discovered in a shack at the back of a house with gunshot wounds.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that the two suspects are believed to be behind both incidents.

Naidu said the names of the victims will be released once a formal identification process has been completed.

This is the fifth known incident in Nelson Mandela Bay this year where four or more people have lost their lives in mass shootings. A total of 27 people have lost their lives across the five incidents.

Five people were shot and killed in Gelvandale on 17 September.

Gqeberha Police were able to make swift arrests on the previous four incidents.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene urged communities to work with the police in tracing those responsible for the shooting on Sunday.

"The perpetrators of this appalling crime are still at large and our investigators are already on the ground hunting for the suspects. The assistance of the community is crucial in helping us piece together the events that led to this tragedy," he said.

The provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit in Gqeberha is investigating a case of four counts of murder and an attempted murder.