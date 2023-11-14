Kenya Welcomes Fair Criticism That Doesn't Undermine Democracy, PS Sing'oei Says

Nairobi — Foreign Affair Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei now says Kenya is open to fair criticism from leaders of other countries as long as they do not undermine cordial relations.

While defending Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticism of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters party leader, Julius Malema, Sing'oei stated that "criticism from leaders of friendly Nations must be tempered with restraint lest it undermines interstate comity."

Malema had claimed that President Ruto was no longer the same person who campaigned and urged Kenyans to trust him with their votes.

"I don't know if President William Ruto means it because he said so many things and I cannot locate him these days because the things he said during elections and the things he is doing now are two different things," Malema claimed.

Gachagua on the other hand had accused him of disrespecting President Ruto.

Gachagua dismissed Malema's criticism of President William Ruto's administration over broken promises calling on Malema to stay focused on the affairs of his country.

"He only arrived [from South Africa] in the morning and purports to know Kenyan issues more than we do. We want to call on leaders from other countries to instead go to the coast and sunbathe and then fly back. Leave Kenyan issues to us," the DP said.

He cited South Africa's perennial power outages as one key challenge facing the South African nation.

